Calvin Bassey arrives Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles new invite Calvin Bassey has arrived the team camp in Lagos and joins the growing number of players available to Gernot Rohr for the World Cup qualifiers against Central African Republic.

Bassey, 21, could get his first cap for Nigeria in the double header against CAR.
He touched down the country along with club teammates Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun.
Calvin Bassey’s arrival in Lagos for the World Cup Qualifiers. Photo credit | IG (NG_SuperEagles)
So far, 15 players have reported to the team’s base at Eko Hotel, the bulk of whom arrive Monday.
Among them Frank Onyeka and Kelvin Akpoguma both of whom missed the last group game qualifiers against Liberia due to COVID-19.

 

Updated list of arrivals:
Ahmed Musa, Ejuke Chidera, Daniel Akpeyi, Onuachu Paul, Samuel Kalu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Taiwo Awoniyi, William Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Joseph Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Ola Aina.

