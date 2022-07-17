Calvin Bassey arrives Amsterdam ahead of record move to Ajax

Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey has touched down in Amsterdam ahead of record transfer from Rangers to Ajax.
Reports confirmed that the 22-year-old arrived Netherlands with his agent this Sunday and could undergo his medical in the next few hours.
He has agreed contract will be valid until June 2026 with an option for further season.
Calvin Bassey, landed in Amsterdam right now together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign contract as new Ajax player. Done deal. ⚪️🔴🛫 #Ajax
More: contract will be valid until June 2026 with an option for further season.
Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/lKIZ1gbrqv
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022
Ajax beat Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Clubs from Germany and Italy to the signature of the four cap Nigerian international.
The deal will see Rangers receive over 25 million pounds and performance bonuses from the the Dutch Champions.