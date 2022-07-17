Calvin Bassey arrives Amsterdam ahead of record move to Ajax

Calvin Bassey, landed in Amsterdam right now together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign contract as new Ajax player. Done deal. ⚪️🔴🛫 #Ajax

More: contract will be valid until June 2026 with an option for further season.

Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/lKIZ1gbrqv

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022