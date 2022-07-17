Calvin Bassey arrives Amsterdam ahead of record move to Ajax

Seyi Alao
Calvin Bassey. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Nigerian defender, Calvin Bassey has touched down in Amsterdam ahead of record transfer from Rangers to Ajax.

Reports confirmed that the 22-year-old arrived Netherlands with his agent this Sunday and could undergo his medical in the next few hours.
He has agreed contract will be valid until June 2026 with an option for further season.

 

 

Ajax beat Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Clubs from Germany and Italy to the signature of the four cap Nigerian international.

 

The deal will see Rangers receive over 25 million pounds and performance bonuses from the the Dutch Champions.

 

Bassey however will become the most expensive defender in the history of the Club, despite joining Rangers for just £230k two years ago.

