Calm Super Eagles arrive Agadir for “Important” AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria’s Men NT arrived Agadir, early hours on Sunday ahead of Tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome & Principe.
23 players including Coaches and several backroom staff departed Abuja on Saturday night as Nigeria gets ready for Match day 2 of the qualifiers.
The contingent traveled aboard a chartered flight from Abuja which touched down at the Agadir Al-Massira International Airport, in the coastal City of Morocco.
Sao Tome & Principe adopted Morocco for all their home games in the group stage qualifiers of the 2023 AFCON.
Ranked 183rd in the World, Sao Tome have only won 6 of 33 AFCON qualifying matches and have never qualified for the tournament.
Surely, Adriano Eusébio’s men will have their hands full against the group favorites Nigeria.
Nigeria, Three-time champions, are seeking a 20th AFCON appearance and got this campaign off to a winning start at home against Sierra Leone.
Meanwhile, this could be a relatively comfortable game for the Super Eagles as their opponents enter the match on the back of a 5-1 defeat to Guinea Bissau.