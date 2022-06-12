Calm Super Eagles arrive Agadir for “Important” AFCON Qualifier

Nigeria's goalkeeper Francis Uzoho climbs down the plane. (insert) Super Eagles head Coach Jose Peseiro and behind him striker Emmanuel Dennis as they team arrived Agadir, Morocco. Photo | Twitter (RandaAndrew)

Nigeria’s Men NT arrived Agadir, early hours on Sunday ahead of Tomorrow’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome & Principe.

23 players including Coaches and several backroom staff departed Abuja on Saturday night as Nigeria gets ready for Match day 2 of the qualifiers.

 

The contingent traveled aboard a chartered flight from Abuja which touched down at the Agadir Al-Massira International Airport, in the coastal City of Morocco.

Sao Tome & Principe adopted Morocco for all their home games in the group stage qualifiers of the 2023 AFCON.
Ranked 183rd in the World, Sao Tome have only won 6 of 33 AFCON qualifying matches and have never qualified for the tournament.
Surely, Adriano Eusébio’s men will have their hands full against the group favorites Nigeria.
Nigeria, Three-time champions, are seeking a 20th AFCON appearance and got this campaign off to a winning start at home against Sierra Leone.
Meanwhile, this could be a relatively comfortable game for the Super Eagles as their opponents enter the match on the back of a 5-1 defeat to Guinea Bissau.

 

Monday’s encounter, the first ever between the sides at this level, will hold at the Stade Adrar and kick off is 2pm.

