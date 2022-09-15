Calls to include more Home based Players in Super Falcons grows louder

Bayelsa Queens Manager, Coach Domo Okara has called for more local players to be represented in the Super Falcons.
The gaffer suggested that talents are abound in the NWFL and that they can rival and even surpass the foreign based players getting more attention in the Super Falcons.
Coach Domo told FL, that NWFL players are overlooked, unfairly, and argues that WNT invitation should be merit based.
‘This is not not taking anything away from the quality the foreign based players possess, but Local based players should be given a level playing ground in the Falcons.’
He also praised Monday Gift, who recently got a move to Spanish side UD Granadilla Tenerife, along with other former local based players who moved abroad, as a big motivation to the rest of the ladies plying their trade in the NWFL.