CAFCC : Rivers United vs Enyimba will be a cracker – Eguma

Rivers United Coach Stanley Eguma has charged his players to keep their focus ahead of the clash against Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff round.

A brace from Godwin Aguda and Fortune Omoniwari’s goal sealed a 3-0 victory for Rivers United and 5-0 aggregate win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

In his post match reaction, Eguma insisted that his team hasn’t won anything and it is not time for celebration.

“Now it’s not time for celebration because we still have a game to play to reach the next round,” Eguma told the media.

Rivers United face local rivals, Enyimba, in the playoff and the winner will progress to the group stage of the competition.

“The game against Enyimba is more of like a game with a known foes because they are Nigerians side.

“We know each other very well, we have met several time in the league, but this we will play in the continent.

“It is going to be a cracker, be cause of what it is involved, only one team can qualify for the group stage.

“We are not underrating them, because Enyimba have a lot of experience on the continent and they understand the terrain than us, but Rivers United is more than determined to succeed and it’s a game that can go either way.”