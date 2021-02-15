CAFCC: Osho hails Enyimba’s team spirit and hard work against Rivers United

Enyimba boss Fatai Osho has hailed his side’s determination to see out a vital 1 – 0 win over Rivers United in a CAF Confederation Cup tie at the Enyimba Stadium on Sunday evening.

Cyril Olisema scored in the second half to settle the heated contest, halted shortly after kick off by a heavy down pour in the Eastern Nigeria city.

In form midfielder Anayo Iwuala evaded tackles to set up Olisema who held his nerves to beat Afelokhai at his near post.

Meanwhile Enyimba finished the match with a man less after Tosin Omoyele received his marching order with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Speaking after the game, Osho said his side did well seeing out the win despite the read card set back.

“It is okay for us bearing in mind that we had to play for sometime with a man short and at that time we were leading, it was quite important we protected that lead because if we don’t concede it’s also a plus for us,” said Osho.

“For the boys to show such resilience and even with that you could see us going on breaks to get more goals.

“It’s not really a bad result bearing in mind the standard of this Rivers United team.

“They have a formidable team and I believe strongly that after this two-legged affair both teams will gain a lot from this playing in the NPFL.”

Rivers United came into the fixture at the back of three consecutive victory in the competition, with two of them coming on the road against Bloemfontein Celtics.

“We knew they would be coming for a war like that and they have what it takes to fight anybody, and we’re not disappointed with what they exhibited.

“We knew we had to work so hard coming up against them and the players realised it. You can see what turned out on that pitch. This is really really good for the NPFL, to promote the NPFL. This is top class performance.”

The return fixture is scheduled for the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt next Sunday.