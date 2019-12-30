CAFCC: Enyimba beaten by Paradou, while Rangers pick first point

Nigerian champions Enyimba international of Aba suffered a 1-0 defeat against Algerian side Paradou AC in their Group D CAF Confederation game played at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker , Blida on Sunday night.

The defeat is the second from three games for USman Abdallah’s men who are hoping to win the title for the first time in the rich history.

Abdelkader Ghorab scored the only goal of the gane in the 64th minute.

Enyimba now dropped third position on the log with three points, behind leaders Hassania Agadir who are on top of the table with seven points,and Paradou with four points in second position.

San-Pedro are fourth with two points from three matches.

Nigeria’s second representatives Enugu Rangers secured a vital 0-0 draw In a Group A encounter against Nouadibou of Mauritania.

The draw brought an end to Rangers two game losing streak in the group.

They lost their first two matches to Al Masry and Pyramids respectively.