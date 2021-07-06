CAF Women’s Champions League: Rivers Angels get Ghanaian, Nigerien Opponents

Rivers Angels have be drawn against Hasaacas Ladies FC and Association Sportive de la police in group B of the CAF Women’s Champions League Zonal Qualifiers.

The draw held Monday, in Abidjan, pitted the Nigerian champions against opponents from Ghana and Niger, a test Angels captain Catherine Kenneth says is “a good draw.”

“I have a strong belief that it is favourable. Our objective is to be on top of the table and to treat every game as the final. This is not an opportunity to outshine any team but an opportunity to leave a positive mark on the sands of time and qualify for the CAF Women’s Champions League proper. We also want to bring glory to God, the country and Rivers State,” the Player was quoted by Cad’s website.

In Group A Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa will battle Amis du Monde FC and Union Sportive des forces Armees.

Ivory Coast will host the WAFU Zone 2 qualifiers from 17-30 July and the champion will go on to compete in the maiden Women’s Champions League to be held in Egypt later this year.

Full complete table:

Group A

Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa

Amis du Monde FC

Union Sportive des forces Armees

Group B

Rivers Angels FC

Hasaacas Ladies FC

Association Sportive de la police