CAF Women’s Champions League Excites Oshoala

Asisat Oshoala has expressed delight over the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to introduce the Women’s Champions League for clubs in Africa from 2021.

CAF’s Executive Committee reached the decision to introduce a Women’s Champions League on the continent at a virtual meeting held last month.

Speaking with footballlive on the development, Oshoala said it’s an idea that will accelerate the growth of women football in Africa.

“It’s a very good move. I really do appreciate the fact that CAF are thinking towards that direction,” said the FC Barcelona Feminine Striker.

“It will improve women football in Africa and the players(ladies)will have more inter country tournament to participate in.”

“It will help a lot, in the area of marketing and other wise. The ladies will have more games to play, and more players from different countries. Am really happy about it,” she told footballlive.

It would be recalled that Caf announced last week that 10 to 15 clubs from different countries will participate in the event which means the tournament will be streamlined and no country will have more than one representative.

When asked what she thinks about the format adopted by Caf, Oshoala added;

“This is just the first edition. It’s normal for it to be like this because you don’t want to stage a shabby event.”

“So if other countries or team’s see how it’s being played in terms of level of competitiveness and intensity, they will also want to improve because they want to participate.”

“If the first edition goes well, then it will invite more teams, even more sponsors will want to be part of the project. So you want to make sure you are putting out the best.”