CAF Women’s Champions League: Defeat for Rivers Angels to Hasaacas in Zonal qualifiers t

Rivers United were handed a heavy defeat in the final of the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League zonal qualifiers, losing 3-1 to Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies FC on Thursday.

The Ghanaian side were quick off the mark, Appiah Veronica scoring inside the opening minute of the of game to hand Hasaacas an early lead.

Although Rivers Angels levelled in the 9th minute through Ikechukwu Vivian, they Nigerian Champions will trail going into the break after Agyetum Perpetual (42′) punish another sloppy defending.

Having booked their spots in the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League, Thursday’s game was not just about bragging rights, but etching their names in history and one side proved they wanted it more.

Both teams had met in the group stage, Rivers Angels securing a comfortable 2-0 opening group win, but in the present the Hasaacas Ladies were out for their pound of flesh.

After a cagey 26 minutes following the restart of the game, the Rivers Angels goalkeeper will pick the ball from her own net again.

Azumah Bugre struck what proved the death kneel, the result did not reflect the game but the result proved one side was better prepared and they held on to lift the first ever WAFU B Championship.

Rivers Angels’ Maryann Ezenagu Ogochukwu finished as the zone’s top scorer with 5 goals.

The Women’s CL will be hosted by Egypt on a date yet to be decided but four other teams have already booked their spots, Morocco’s AS FAR and Mali’s AS Mande alongside the Nigerian and Ghanaian teams.

They are joined by Wadi Degla SC who are the host team for the tournament.