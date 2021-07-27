CAF WCL: Rivers United through to qualifying tournament semi-finals

Nigeria champions Rivers Angels have booked their spot in the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B, CAF Women’s Champions League qualifying tournament.

Rivers Angels made light work of Nigerien side AS Police in the second round of their group B match.

The team had won their opening game in the qualifying tournament 2-0 against Ghanaian Champions Hasaacas Ladies F.C.

They will await the runner up from group A, which could be any of Onze Soeurs de Gagnoa or Académie Amis du Monde.

Edwin Okon’s team are hoping to become the first Nigerian club to play in the CAF Women’s Champions League.