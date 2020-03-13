CAF Suspends AFCON 2021 Qualifiers Indefinitely, Awaits Committee Report on CHAN 2020

The Confederation of African Football has announced the postponement of all its competitions initially scheduled to hold between March and April, including all the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers.

In a statement released by CAF on Friday, the explained that the decision was taken as based on the “growing concern of the COVID-19 virus and the latest declaration of the World Health Organization (WHO describing it as a pandemic”.

The latest decision which was taken by Caf’s Emergency committee means Nigeria’s AFCON 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone earlier scheduled for this month will not hold.

But, the Body explained it will delay the decision on whether the CHAN 2020 will hold after a visit to Cameroon by its Medical Committee.

Concerning the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020) scheduled in Cameroon from 4th to 25th April, a delegation from the CAF Medical Committee is scheduled to visit Cameroon from 14-15 March 2020. The purpose of his mission is to assess all the preventive measures taken by the Local Organizing Committee, a decision will be taken after the inspection visit.

CAF says it shall announce the new program for the postponed competitions in “due time”.