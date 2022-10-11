CAF Re-Opens Bid For AFCON 2025; Nigeria, Morocco, and South Africa Have Shown Interest in Hosting the Tournament

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has recommenced submissions for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. CAF officially revoked Guinea’s hosting privileges last weekend after it initially gave the West African country the hosting rights. Guinea, one of the most impoverished countries on the continent, officially announced it was not prepared to host the competition, prompting CAF to make the decision.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the interim president of Guinea, met with CAF President Patrice Motsepe and General Secretary Veron Moshengo-Omba over the weekend. After the meeting, the CAF president announced that the tournament scheduled to take place in Guinea would not proceed as planned.

Guinea was unable to host the 24-team tournament because its facilities and infrastructure weren’t prepared. The next AFCON will take place in 2023 in Cote d’ Voire. After this announcement, several African nations have expressed interest in hosting the tournament in 2025.

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) Executive Committee (EXCO) met in Algiers, Algeria, on the first of October. After the meeting, they announced they had reopened the bids for the Total Energies AFCON tournament of 2025.

CAF officials also took the opportunity to wish all the African nations participating in the FIFA World Cup happening in Qatar later this year. African representatives at the tournament are Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and Ghana.

Morocco, South Africa, and Nigeria Have Expressed Interest

Recent reports have suggested that Morocco and South Africa have already expressed an interest to bid to host the 2025 CAF tournament. On the other hand, the previous Nigeria Football Federation, under the leadership of Amaju Pinnick, had expressed their interest in co-hosting the tournament with Benin.

Time will tell whether the new leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation will follow up on the interest of the previous administration. Local news outlets have stated that the Nigeria Football Federation and the Nigerian government will have to overcome several uphill tasks to get the hosting rights.