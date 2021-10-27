CAF raises concern over “Sanitary Matters” in Cameroon barely three Months to AFCON

While CAF is already looking ahead to the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast, the Governing body continues to express concerns about the readiness of hosts Cameroon to deliver on a successful AFCON next year.
With the 33rd edition of one of the biggest football showpiece this side of the hemispheres only 2 months and 13 days away, CAF is worried about “sanitary matters” in the venues for the competition.
No doubt the gaze of the world will be literally fixed on Africa when the AFCON gets under way in January, for several reasons but prime among them will be how CAF and Cameroon plan towards curtailing any outbreak or spread of COVID.
Players will come from different corners of the world but mostly from Europe where the governments are already recording wins in the fight against the virus.
However, many African states are still grappling with the consequences, evident in only a few sports centers or events open to spectators and just a handful of them.
In an official document released by CAF this week, its Organizing Committee raised eye brows over the effort of Cameroon towards providing enough cautionary and preventive measures to ensure spectators for the competition adhere to safety and health guidelines.
The release states that there are urgent matters and the relevant CAF committee will continue to seek the Cameroon government on those very important ones.
The Statement: