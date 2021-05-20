CAF Postpones AWCON Qualifiers until 2022

The qualifiers for next year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations have been postponed, CAF announced on Tuesday.

In a statement published on Caf’s website, the governing body attributed the decision to postpone the qualifiers to “constraints posed by the Covid19 pandemic in Africa and also infrastructure challenges in the continent.”

Subsequently, new dates were announced and the first round qualifiers will now hold between 18-26 October.

It was previously set for June. The second round of qualifiers will hold in the FIFA window of 14-23 February 2022.

The 12th edition of the AWCON will be hosted by Morocco and Nigeria, who are defending champions, will battle Ghana in the first round.