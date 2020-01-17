CAF Makes More Competition Amendments After Shifting AFCON 2021 Commencement Date

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reportedly set new dates for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

This is coming following the decision to move the CAF 2021 AFCON tournament in Cameroon back from June-July back to previous date of January-February.

The AFCON qualifiers was initially scheduled to begin in August but will now start in March, while the world cup qualifiers has been moved to October in order to accommodate the change in the date of the Cup of Nations.

Two rounds of AFCON qualifiers will hold in March, with one round in June prior to the final qualifying period from August 31 to September 8.

The draw for the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will now take place on 21 January, after the completion of the AFCON qualifiers.

The World Cup in Qatar could be the last edition to see 32 teams compete for the biggest prize in World football following the decision of FIFA to increase the number of participating team to 46.

Last year, the Confederation of African Football saw different changes to the AFCON tournament in Egypt.

AFCON 2019 was the first edition of the tournament with 24 participating teams, after 25 years and 14 editions as a 16-team competition.

Algeria were the first Country to win the 24-team AFCON tournament and the last to host the previous version where only 8 teams competed.

Relegation Battling Nasarawa United Stuns Dakkada in Uyo

Nasarawa United recorded a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Dakkada FC in Uyo on Thursday, in a matchday 15 fixture of the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

Nasarawa United put in their best performance of the season and walked away with maximum points from the Nest of Champions.

Ibrahim Matthew gave the visitors the lead with a fine finish in the 30th minute.

Substitute Aniekan Ekpe had the opportunity to equalize for Dakkada when they were awarded a penalty in the 76th minutes, but he failed to convert the spot kick.

Dakkada continued to search for an equaliser and left themselves open at the back and the visitors capitalized, hitting them in the 89th and 93rd minutes, a brace from Anas Yusuf.

The win lifted Nasarawa out of the relegation zone, but remain tied points with 17th placed Jigawa Golden Stars and separated only by goals difference.