World Football CAF Makes Big Announcement Ahead of “Highly Anticipated” Award By Adebanjo - November 30, 2023 0 73 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Sadio Mane, winner of the African Player of the Year (Men) award, along side other Recepients at the CAF Awards on Thursday in Rabat. Photo | Twitter (CAF_Online) The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has announced that this year’s Award Night will be hosted in the City of Marrakech, Morocco. CAF made the announcement, Wednesday, naming the North African City as venue of one of the most anticipated Award in years. Following the successes of the Moroccan and Senegal National teams as well as individual achievements of Victor Osimhen and Riyad Mahrez, the 2022-23 CAF Awards promises to be a huge occasion. In a publication on its official website, the Governing Body reiterated the importance of the Event to African football: The awe-striking city of Marrakech, Morocco will host the 2023 CAF Awards on Monday, 11 December 2023 with the event set to take place at Movenpick Hotel at 19h00 local time (18h00 GMT). The CAF Awards will celebrate the continent’s top achievers in what is expected to be a spectacular affair. The CAF Awards recognize exceptional performances in both club and national competitions, culminating in the prestigious titles of CAF African Player of the Year in both men’s and women’s categories. At this year’s edition, Several other Nigerian players are in contention, and could walk away with honors. The duo of Deborah Abiodun and Esther Ajakaye were nominated for the Young player’s award, while Asisat Oshoala could further exert her dominance with a sixth Women’s POTY award in view.