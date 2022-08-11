CAF demands UEFA action on Racist comments by Napoli President, De Laurentiis

The Confederation of African Football have called on UEFA to charge Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis for comments he made, that can be considered racist and discriminatory under the Body’s Disciplinary Regulations.
De Laurentiis was quoted saying he would make African players sign a waiver to denounce their participation in the Africa Cup of Nations as a condition of employment.
CAF described the remarks as “irresponsible” and “unacceptable”.
In a statement on its website, CAF questioned the Napoli President and denounced the remark which seemed dismissive of Cultures and the global purpose for football across Continents.
“CAF is committed to the role that football plays in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and globally of bringing together and uniting people of different cultures, language groups, races, ethnic groups and religious backgrounds.
“Are we to assume that the Chairman of Napoli is going to include similar restrictive conditions to players from South America, Asia and other Confederations prohibiting them from playing in their Continental competitions which are important for the development and growth of football globally?
“The African Cup of Nations is the flagship competition of the African continent and one of the leading global football competitions.”