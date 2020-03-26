CAF Considers September date for 2021 AFCON Qualifiers

The Confederations of African Football (CAF) is considering moving the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers to September-October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AFCON qualifiers were initially slated for March, but the fixtures were postponed indefinitely along with other competitions in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

CAF Emergency Committee is now set to meet in early April and the prospect of moving the AFCON 2021 qualifiers to September-October will be discussed.

The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup semi finals fixtures are also likely to be played over the same weekend and a decision on whether to cancel CHAN 2020 will also be made.