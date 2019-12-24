CAF considers January/February date for 2021 AFCON in Cameroon

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, says the dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations could be changed due to the bad climate conditions in Cameroon in June and July.

The CAF supremo also admitted that the competition could be reverted back to the January/February calendar for the 2021 editions.

Cameroon was stripped off the hosting right of the 2019 editions as the tournament debuted in June and July I Egypt.

However with rains expected to be serious in the middle of June in Cameroon, Ahmad admitted that there could be a change of date.

“When we took the decision to move the Africa Cup of Nations to June, which we did for the last tournament in Egypt, we have always said that we need to have some flexibility over the dates,” Ahmad told Inside World Football.

“This is because of the different climatic conditions in the continent. In my view, it is not possible, because of the climatic conditions in Cameroon, to stage the Africa Cup of Nations in June/July. This is clear, so we must take a decision on the date.”