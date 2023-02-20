CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United Put Opening Day Woes Behind Them

Credit | Twitter (RiversUnitedFC)

In their CAF Confederation Cup Group B match on Sunday in Uyo, Rivers United overcame ASEC Mimosas 3-0.

After losing to Diables Noirs 3-0 in their opening game of the Confederation Cup, Rivers United secured victory on Sunday to revive their ambitions in the competition.

It only took Malachi Ohawume a minute into the encounter to net the opening goal for the hosts and setting the tone for what was to be expected of them for the remainder of the match.

Ukeme Williams doubled the advantage for the Nigerian champions just three minutes before half-time to ensure that ASEC Mimosas do not harbour a comeback plan at least in the first half.

To complete the rout, Dennis Ndasi headed home off a cross from Ebube Duru only three minutes into the second half of the encounter.

Rivers United will travel to DR Congo to play DC Motemba Pembe in their third group game of the competition on Sunday as they look to stretch the winning momentum.

