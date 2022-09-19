CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United next face Berkane

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
101
Kwara United.

Kwara are through to the next round of the CAF Confederation cup preliminary rounds following Sunday’s goalless draw away to AS Douanes.

The game was delayed after Kwara United players experienced a weird situation, a fetish herbalist was caught in camera sprinkling blood on the Nigerian team’s bus and players.

Kwara United players even had to go into the stadium through the spectators entrance, after they initially threatened to abandon the match.

The off field antics had no bearing on the eventual outcome of the game though, as the second-leg ended goalless.

Kwara United thus advanced 3-0 on aggregate thanks to a commanding first-leg victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

In the next round, they’ll take on CAF Super Cup winner FC Berkane.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here