CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United next face Berkane

Kwara are through to the next round of the CAF Confederation cup preliminary rounds following Sunday’s goalless draw away to AS Douanes.
The game was delayed after Kwara United players experienced a weird situation, a fetish herbalist was caught in camera sprinkling blood on the Nigerian team’s bus and players.
Kwara United players even had to go into the stadium through the spectators entrance, after they initially threatened to abandon the match.
The off field antics had no bearing on the eventual outcome of the game though, as the second-leg ended goalless.
