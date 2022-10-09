CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United Beat Defending Champions

Joseph Obisesan
Kwara United vs RS Berkane during the first-leg CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Kwara United gave a spirited performance to bounce back from a goal down to beat CAF Confederation Cup and Super Cup winners, RS Berkane at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Cheick Ouattara put the visitors ahead inside the opening seven minutes and it looked like business as usual for the North Africans, who have a good record against Nigerian teams.

 

However, moments later Kwara United grew into the game and created a flurry of chances, but couldn’t capitalize on what was a promising first half.

 

 

The hosts continued to maintain the momentum at the start of the second half, Coach Azeez Audu Muhammad’s half time speech worked like magic as his side not only created chances, but threatened more with better shots on goal compared to the first half, and it soon paid off.

 

Ahmed Taofeek missed a sitter in the 76th minute after being put through on goal by a lively Ayobami Junior, who was introduced minutes after the second half kicked off.

 

Moments later, Taofeek made amends by scoring the important equalizer, sending the home crowd into ecstasy and giving the team a sense of belief, that they could go on to complete the turn around against Berkane.

 

The chances kept on coming for Kwara United, and they were rewarded with a second goal from Wasiu Jimoh, just two minutes after the equalizer.

There was a contentious moment in the game as the Referee reduced Berkane to 10 men, although it looked as though the Kwara United influence the decision.

Daniel Barnabas wrapped up the win with a pinpoint header, off an assist from from Ayobami Junior who remained a constant threat ever since his introduction into the match.

The Nigerian side will hope for a repeat of Sunday’s result or at least a draw in the return leg, to confirm their progress to the group stage proper.

