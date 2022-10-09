CAF Confederation Cup: Kwara United Beat Defending Champions

Kwara United gave a spirited performance to bounce back from a goal down to beat CAF Confederation Cup and Super Cup winners, RS Berkane at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.
Cheick Ouattara put the visitors ahead inside the opening seven minutes and it looked like business as usual for the North Africans, who have a good record against Nigerian teams.
However, moments later Kwara United grew into the game and created a flurry of chances, but couldn’t capitalize on what was a promising first half.
The hosts continued to maintain the momentum at the start of the second half, Coach Azeez Audu Muhammad’s half time speech worked like magic as his side not only created chances, but threatened more with better shots on goal compared to the first half, and it soon paid off.
Ahmed Taofeek missed a sitter in the 76th minute after being put through on goal by a lively Ayobami Junior, who was introduced minutes after the second half kicked off.
Moments later, Taofeek made amends by scoring the important equalizer, sending the home crowd into ecstasy and giving the team a sense of belief, that they could go on to complete the turn around against Berkane.