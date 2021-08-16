CAF Confederation Cup: Bayelsa United returns 11 years after reaching the Semis

Nigeria FA Cup winners Bayelsa United will start their CAF Confederation Cup campaign with a preliminary round tie against AS Ashanti Golden Boys.

Bayelsa United, who are in the second tier of Nigeria football, return to the competition for the first time since 2009, when the won the NPFL title and reached the semi-final of the Confederation Cup.

Their opponents, AS Ashanti Golden Boys play in the Guinée Championnat National, the Ligue 1 Pro of the West African nation.

In the draw held, Friday, the first-leg of the qualifiers will hold between September 10 and 12.

While the return legs are scheduled for between 17th and 19 of the same month.

Enyimba who are Nigeria’s second team in the competition were given a bye and will now join the competition directly in the second round.