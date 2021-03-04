CAF commences search for Maiden Women’s Champions League Host

Bidding for the first ever CAF Women’s Champions League has opened, the Continental governing body announced, Thursday.

Host for the 8-team Champions League will be required to provide two stadiums including meeting several other conditions.

In a statement on its website, CAF explained that 7 teams will qualify for the CAF WCL through zonal unions, while league winners of the host nation gets an automatic ticket.

The first edition of the Women’s Champions League which is expected to hold this year could come up in October, November or December as no definite date has been agreed by CAF.

Morocco may present a major bid for the tournament, but FAs from the Southern and Western Africa could also present strong bids as well.

CAF confirmed that the bidding process officially ends March 31, 2021.

The decision to flag off on a Women’s Champions League was first discussed in 2019 and approval was given in June, 2020 at a CAF Executive Meeting.