CAF clears Iwobi for Afcon qualifiers clash with Lesotho

CAF has cleared Alex Iwobi to play today’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho.

Iwobi had earlier tested positive following the COVID-19 tests conducted on the team’s on arrival in Porto-Novo, Benin Republic.

 

However, second COVID-19 tests  carried out on the player at the Clina Lancet Laboratories in Victoria Island, Lagos returned negative.

 

 

With this, Alex Iwobi is back in contention for the match against the Crocodiles up selection.

