CAF CL : El Merreikh Hat-trick hero Saif downs Enyimba in Omdurman

El Merreikh cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Enyimba in the first-leg of their CAF Champions League first round qualifying tie.

Enyimba, who are two-time winners of the competition are hoping to reach the group stage since 2006, however, the Fatai Osho-tutored side were taken to the cleaners by the hosts.

Saifeldin Malik Bakhit’s hat-trick ensured the home side head into the second-leg with a healthy advantage.

The 26 year-old Forward scored in the 6th, 44th and 90th minute to take his tally in the qualifiers to four goals.

The second-leg, expected to hold January 5, might be a mountain for the People’s Elephant to surmount, overturning a three-goal deficit.

Winner of the tie over two legs will go through to the competition proper.