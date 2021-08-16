CAF Champions League: Tricky test for Akwa United and Rivers United in Preliminary qualifying round

The 2021 Nigeria League champion Akwa United and runner up Rivers United will begin their CAF Champions League campaign in the preliminary qualifying round which gets under way in September.

Akwa United kick off their return to the continent with a home tie against Algeria’s CR Belouizdad.

On their path, Rivers United will be on the road in the opening game against Young Africans of Tanzania.

The draw for the elite club competition on the continent held, Friday in Cairo.

Current holders Al Ahly will enter the second round to face the winner of the double header between US Gendarmerie Nationale and Le Messager de Ngozi.