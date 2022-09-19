CAF Champions League: Stanley Eguma Commends Watanga

Rivers United manager, Stanley Eguma, has commended Watanga FC for giving a good fight after the side’s CAF Champions League Preliminary round tie.
Eguma applauded the Liberian side’s professionalism and competitive edge, in spite of Rivers United’s 3-1 aggregate win.
Following a 3-0 first leg win at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Rivers United traveled away to play Watanga FC in the second leg and although they lost, they progressed to the next qualification.
In the first round playoff, Rivers United will now face champions Wydad Casablanca, a tie if won, would make a big statement for the NPFL Champions.
