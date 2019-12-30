CAF CC: Mbaoma rues Enyimba’s Narrow defeat in Algeria

Enyimba forward Victor Mbaoma has rued his side’s 1-0 defeat to Algerian side Paradou after a spirited efforts couldn’t prevent the NPFL champion from losing another away game in three games played in the group stage of the CAF Confederation cup.

Mbaoma speaking in a chat with www.brila.net after the defeat says now that they have seen the Algerian team in action, it becomes easier a task for them to also reverse the order of the game by beating the team in the next fixture to put themselves back on track to qualify from the group.

“It was a very difficult game and we just have to put in our best in the next game. At least we have known the team so it’s much easier for us now to play them.

“They are a very good side, very tactical and very quick. It was very painful because we held them but unfortunately they scored us.

“I’m sure by the time we come back, we will turn round the scoreline and try to qualify because that is the most important thing.”