CAF CC : Enyimba draw Pyramids in tricky Quarter final

Enyimba have been drawn against Pyramids FC in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final.

The CAF Confederation Cup draw held Friday in Cairo, with the competition reaching the first knockout rounds.

Following the last gasp winner over Orlando Pirates in their final group A match, Enyimba finished top of the group.

On the other hand, Pyramids were runners up behind Raja Casablanca in group D.

Pyramids dropped points just twice, both were defeats to Raja.

Meanwhile, the first leg tie between the NPFL champions and the Pyramids is scheduled to hold at the 30th June Stadium on 16th May.

The second leg comes up 23rd May at the Enyimba Stadium.