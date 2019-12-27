CAF CC: Enyimba can Win in Algeria – Abd’Allah

Enyimba’s coach Usman Abd’Allah is adamant his side can get the maximum points against Algerian outfit Paradou AC in Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup tie in Algiers.

Enyimba currently occupy second position on the group with 3 points from two matches, while their hosts Paradou are bottom of the table with just a point from two games.

However Abd’Allah believes a win against Paradou not impossible , but a point won’t be a bad result.

“A good result over there will really help us in qualifying (for the quarter-finals), because any kind of result that is positive to us; either win or draw, will still go a long way,” he said.

“Because if it is a win, we will almost seal the qualification chance. And if it is a draw, it doesn’t matter whether it is one point we got, it also slows them down from getting more points to give us competition in qualifying.

“So, whatever the result will be there except losing, we need to get something out of there. We need to bag the three points or at least get a draw from there. It will really help us for qualifying.

“That’s the mindset, that’s what we are going there for.” He Said.