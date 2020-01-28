CAF CC: Afelokhai says all hope is not lost for Enyimba

Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai is confident his team will make it to the knockout stages of the CAF Confederation Cup following Sunday’s 1-1 home draw with Hassania Agadir of Morocco.

The People’s Elephants’ quarter-final qualification bid suffered a setback after failing to see off the north Africans.

Augustine Oladapo’s 16th-minute strike cancelled out Youssef Alfahli’s second-minute effort as both teams shared the point at Enyimba International Stadium.

The draw leaves Enyimba in second place with seven points and must avoid defeat in their last group game against FC San Pedro.

Reacting to game, Afelokhai expressed disappointment of missing out on all three points but insists they will do enough to scale through the hurdle.

“We are disappointed that we could not win at home, but we are not sad, because it is better to get a point than nothing at all. The truth is that we are so disappointed with the result but the other side of it I am so happy with my players because they played out their mind, we played very well,” he stated during a Sports Programme monitored on Monday.