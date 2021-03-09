CAF Cancels U17 AFCON Over rising cases of COVID-19

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF announced the decision, Monday, after it’s Emergency Committee Meeting held in Rabat.

The Continental Body listed three key reasons behind the decision to “cancel” the 2021 edition of the tournament.

CAF stated that:

The Resurgence of the COVID19 Pandemic, Increased restrictions on international travel and uncertainty about the evolution of the situation were responsible for the decision.

Morocco were due to host the 14th edition of the tournament five days before it was cancelled.

t least 4 countries had arrived Morocco while Algeria had spent so much preparing for it per Calvin ‘Emeka Onwuka [ACLSports]

The way Morocco disrespects this our continent when it comes to football decisions. Just like 2015, they cancel this U17 Tournament last minute. At least 4 countries had arrived Morocco while Algeria had spent so much preparing for it. CAF will just do nothing, as usual. — Calvin ‘Emeka Onwuka (@CalvinEmeka) March 8, 2021

Eight Nations, including Nigeria would have competed for honors at the event.