CAF Boosts NFF Revenue with $300,00 Grant

The Nigeria Football Federation will receive $300,000 as grant from the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to help cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Football in Africa has been disrupted since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

CAF’s grant comes one week after FIFA announced that all member associations would be given a universal solidarity grant of $1m, with an additional $500,000 specifically for women’s football.

According to CAF, the fund is to help member associations manage the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each Member Associations will be entitled to $300, 000,” CAF said in a statement.

“Normal eligibility, requirements, to access the funds has been waived due to the exigencies occasioned by the coronavirus.”

CAF had earlier on Tuesday also postponed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon next January to 2022.