CAF bans Enyimba midfielder Oladapo for Positive drugs test

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has banned midfielder Austin Oladapo from all football activities for 12 months following a positive test for a banned substance.

Oladapo who has been a key player for Enyimba this season was called in for testing after the CAF Confederation Cup game against Pyramids FC.

The 25 year-old tested positive for Prednisolone according to the Caf report and after a disciplinary board hearing, he was served his sanction.

In part Caf’s report states:

The result of the player Oladapo Augustine urine test in Bottle “A” which was collected in match N °153 between Pyramids FC (Egypt) Vs Enyimba FC (Nigeria), played on 16th of May 2021 in the frame of Total CAF Confederation Cup 2020/2021 was considered positive due to the presence of a prohibited substances “Prednisolone/Prednisone”.

On 18th June 2021, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was informed of the result and asked the player to indicate if he wishes to request the analysis of sample “B”.

On 22nd June, CAF received the reply of Enyimba club through NFF indicating that the player has elected to not request the analysis of the ‘B’ sample.

The club had indicated that any trace of the prohibited substance might have resulted from the prescribed medication the player was on during the same period, and they have communicated the club’s doctor’s report detailing the medications that were prescribed.

The player Oladapo Augustine was provisionally suspended from all football activities until a final decision is rendered by CAF Disciplinary Board.

Speaking with FL, the Nigeria international maintains his innocence and denies deliberately taking the said PED.

“Prednisolone/Prednisone” in the short-term has been found to significantly improve the performance of Athletes although it is also to treat inflammatory conditions.