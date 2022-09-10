CAF Backtracks On Kwara United Closed Door Decision

Joseph Obisesan
The decision by CAF to play Kwara United’s CAF Confederation Cup first leg, Preliminary round game against AS Douanes has been overruled.

It was earlier reported that the match would be played behind closed doors, a decision which would mean Kwara United; the home team, would be denied the chance to maximize the sporting and economic opportunities of the match.

In a new twist to the report, Kwara United reportedly wrote to CAF via the NFF for the decision to be rescinded by the governing body, the decision to play behind closed doors, has now been reversed.

With coach Azeez Audu Muhammed being sure of support from the Lagos crowd, at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Sunday.

Kwara United will host their home games at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena also known as Onikan stadium, when they play AS Douanes at 3pm.

