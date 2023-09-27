CAF Awards Historic 2027 AFCON hosting Rights

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have won the bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations beating the competition including a joint Nigeria and Republic of Benin bid for the continental showpiece.
At it’s General Assembly, which was held on Wednesday in Egypt, CAF announced the winners of the bids for the 2025 and 2027 Cup of Nations.
While Morocco won an overwhelming support for their 2025 bid to host the competition – the second time ever since 1988, the tournament will then move to East Africa.
Ladies and gentlemen, meet your CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 hosts 🥁
🇲🇦 Morocco 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/sCl9dmbKw5
— CAF (@CAF_Online) September 27, 2023
It’ll be the fourth time when the region will host the Cup of Nations since Ethiopia hosted in 1962, 1968 and 1976.
2027 CAF Africa Cup of Nations hosts: SET! 👏
Kenya, Uganda & Tanzania. ✅ pic.twitter.com/dQ5ZgHUSpz
— CAF (@CAF_Online) September 27, 2023