CAF Awards Historic 2027 AFCON hosting Rights

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have won the bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations beating the competition including a joint Nigeria and Republic of Benin bid for the continental showpiece.

At it’s General Assembly, which was held on Wednesday in Egypt, CAF announced the winners of the bids for the 2025 and 2027 Cup of Nations.

 

 

While Morocco won an overwhelming support for their 2025 bid to host the competition – the second time ever since 1988, the tournament will then move to East Africa.

It’ll be the fourth time when the region will host the Cup of Nations since Ethiopia hosted in 1962, 1968 and 1976.

However, it’ll be the first time any of Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will ever host the biggest football tournament on the Continent.

It’s also the first time in the AFCON history where three Nations will jointly host the tournament.

Meanwhile, the next edition of the Cup of Nations will be hosted in Ivory Coast from January 13.

