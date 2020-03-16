CAF Accepts Japoma Stadium bid as Champions League Host

Cameroon’s Japoma Stadium, Douala will host the first ever single final-match format of the Champions League the Confederation of African Football has announced.

The Cameroon City won the bid to host the competition’s final ahead of bids from Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

Japoma Stadium is a newly-built arena and is a 50,000 capacity ground, that is also one of the proposed sites for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

CAF has also approved the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat to host the Confederation Cup final.

It was the only bid for the second tier of the Continent’s interclub competition.

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCL final on May 29 pic.twitter.com/EqLnd5OcFh — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

🚨 IMPORTANT UPDATE Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco will stage the 2019/20 #TotalCAFCC final on May 24. pic.twitter.com/NvOAa2jV1y — CAF (@CAF_Online) March 16, 2020

The finals of the Champions League and Confederation Cup will be played on the May 29 and May 24 respectively.