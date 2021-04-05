“Buzzing” Victor Moses Inspires Spartak Moscow win at FK Rostov

Victor Moses made a goal scoring return from injury at the Rostov Arena on Sunday as Spartak Moscow defeated Rostov 3-2 in the Russian Premier League match.

Moses missed Spartak Moscow’s league game against Ural with a knee injury, but returned to the line up on Sunday.

The 30 year-old scored with a deflected effort from outside the box, after beating two defenders with a trademark feint.

What a team performance 🔥 Massive 3 points today 💯

Buzzing to get on the scoresheet again ⚽️ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ir11WsXewB — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 4, 2021

His goal – the third this season – set in motion what would eventually end a a five-goal thriller.

The victory also moved Spartak Moscow to within a point of League leaders Zenit, albeit with the former have played a game more.

With six round of games left, Domenico Tedesco’s can still win the league and confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League.