“Buzzing” Victor Moses Inspires Spartak Moscow win at FK Rostov

Victor Moses made a goal scoring return from injury at the Rostov Arena on Sunday as Spartak Moscow defeated Rostov 3-2 in the Russian Premier League match.
Moses missed Spartak Moscow’s league game against Ural with a knee injury, but returned to the line up on Sunday.
The 30 year-old scored with a deflected effort from outside the box, after beating two defenders with a trademark feint.
What a team performance 🔥 Massive 3 points today 💯
Buzzing to get on the scoresheet again ⚽️ 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ir11WsXewB
— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) April 4, 2021
His goal – the third this season – set in motion what would eventually end a a five-goal thriller.
The victory also moved Spartak Moscow to within a point of League leaders Zenit, albeit with the former have played a game more.
With six round of games left, Domenico Tedesco’s can still win the league and confirm a spot in the UEFA Champions League.