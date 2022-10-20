Buzzing! Onyeka impressive in Brentford’s gallant fight against Chelsea

Frank Onyeka battled hard for an hour as Brentford frustrated Chelsea in Wednesday’s Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium.
Onyeka was a handful for the Chelsea players as Brentford looked for a rare win against their more illustrious London neighbors.
The 24 year-old got his first goal involvement for the Bees in last week’s 2-0 home win over Brighton, but his Coache’s instruction on Wednesday was to be more defensive.
Indeed, his stats were quite low in touches on the ball and passes, as he defended more and managed 3 tackles.
However, he did get displaced 4 times during the course of the game – one of the highest.
Nonetheless, though they played second fiddle for longer spells in the game, Thomas Frank’s men held on to earn a point also keep a clean sheet against on of the most in form clubs.