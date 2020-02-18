Bursaspor’s hard-fought win over Demirspor excites Abdullahi

Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi is pleased with Bursaspor’s 2-1 victory over Adana Demirspor in the Turkish second division clash on Sunday.

Bursaspor picked all three points at the Timsah Arena against the Blue Lightnings to boost their chances of promotion to the elite division.

Goals from Burkina Faso international Abdou Traoré and Turkish forward Yevhen Seleznyov handed İbrahim Üzülmez’s side their 13th win of the campaign.

Abdullahi played for the entire duration of the match and gave a good account of himself.

The Nigeria international however took to social media to praise his teammates and the club fans for their contributions to the win.

“+3 points, we keep closing the gap. Adana Demirspor gave us a good fight. Kudos to the home fans, support was massive,” he wrote on Twitter.

The victory saw the Green Crocodiles maintain their second spot on the log with 39 points from 22 matches, sitting three points behind table-toppers Hatayspor.

Abdullahi has now made 22 appearances for Bursaspor this term with two goals to his name so far.

He will hope to maintain his solid display for the team when they take on Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumsporin their next league outing on February 23.