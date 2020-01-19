Burnley 2-1 Leicester: Foxes Struggle Continues Without Ndidi, Iheanacho Couldn’t Inspire off the Bench

Leicester City are winless in three matches without Wilfred Ndidi, who is recovering from a surgery on an injury he sustained earlier in the month.

Ndidi had been stellar for the Foxes until his injury in training before the Cup game against Aston Villa on January 8.

Brendan Rodgers’ men have drawn one and lost two of the three games played since the absence of his Nigerian midfielder.

He had another come off the bench, Kelechi Iheanacho, but the forward couldn’t help Leicester City salvage a point as they fell 2-1 away to Burnley on Sunday.

Leicester had raced into the lead in the 33rd minute through Harvey Barnes and looked like they could win on the night.

However, the hosts responded after the break with the leveler from Chris Wood (56′). Jamie Vardy had the chance to restore Leicester’s lead from the penalty spot, but the league’s top scorer couldn’t put away.

Iheanacho was thrown into the fray in the 74th minute in a double substitution – Youri Tielemans was also introduced.

The hosts eventually struck the death blow with Ashley Woods’ 79th minute strike.

Leicester remain third in the EPL table, three points off Manchester City, who are in second.

Ekong Pockets Zlatan, But Udinese Lose at the Death to AC Milan

William Troost-Ekong and Udinese suffered a heartbreak defeat in their Serie A tie against AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday.

Ekong played the entire 90 minutes and could take credit for keeping out Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but it was Ante Rebic, who was the joker.

Rebic came off the bench to score a brace, his first in the 48′ and the match winner on 90+3′ with the sides tied at 2-2.

The Nigerian Center Half believed they deserved more than they got in the game.

“We are happy with the performance but angry because we would have deserved more.

“In the last few minutes we were not as focused as we usually are and unfortunately we scored goals.

“I think if we play all the games like this we can win many points but we must keep the moment.

“Ibrahimovic? He is a very strong player a difficult game but in one on one I think I have held up well. Too bad it didn’t end at best,” Ekong told Udinese Media.

Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla Couldn’t Rescue Villarreal Against Bottom Side Espanyol

In Spain, Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal suffered their 8th league defeat in the 2-1 loss to bottom side Espanyol.

Chukwueze played the entire duration against the 10-man Espanyol, after Javi Lopez was sent off in the 59th minute.

The visitors had taken the lead as early as the fifth minute through David Lopez before Raul de Tomas doubled the advantage (47′).

Santi Cazorla pulled one back for the hosts and from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, but neither side would score again and it ended with the Yellow Submarines left deflated.