Burkina Faso 0-1 Nigeria : Eaglets reach WAFU B Final, Pick AFCON ticket

Nigeria booked a place in this year’s Africa U-17 Cup of Nations following the 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Stade Kegue on Friday.

The Golden Eaglets pipped their opponents in the semi-final of the U-17 WAFU B Championship.

It was a double victory for Fatai Amoo’s side despite an underwhelming campaign in terms of the team’s poor performances in the course of the competition.

Nigeria will next face Ivory Coast in the final on Sunday. Both teams had met in the group stages where Ivory Coast sealed a narrow win.

They’ve also both qualified for the U17 AFCON which holds later in March.