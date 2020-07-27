Bukayo Saka Undecided about Playing for Nigeria

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka says he’s proud of Nigerian heritage and also his English connections.

Saka was born in England to Nigerian parents and has played for the English at the junior level, which make still available to represent Nigeria at full international level.

The NFF President Amaju Pinnick and Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr, admitted they will be delighted to have the player switch international allegiance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, on his international future Saka said he’s proud of his connections to both Countries, but still keeping his options open.

“It’s a tough choice, I’m happy to have represented England at youth level but I’m also proud of my Nigerian heritage from my parents.

“We haven’t been picked by any team so it’s about staying humble and when the time comes we’ll make the decision,” he said.

Meanwhile there is hope that Saka could follow the steps of Joe Aribo, Ola Aina, Josh Maja and Chuba Akpom, Alex Iwobi who have all pledged their international futures to Nigeria despite being born in England.