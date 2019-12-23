Bukayo Saka Torn between Representing Nigeria and England

Arsenal Youngster Bukayo Saka has hinted he could consider representing Nigeria as he becomes the latest English player burdened with choice of his international allegiance.

Saka, 18, broke into the Arsenal first team this season under former Gunners Manager Unai Emery and has made 15 appearances across all competitions and scored two goals.

Per Jack Kinnersley [Mail Sport] the Midfielder said he wasn’t close to making a decision on his International career.

‘I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,’ Saka told BBC Sport.

‘No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out.’

Saka has represented the Three Lions at under-16, U17, U18 and U19 level.