Bryan re-invented, helps FC Khimki to winning start after PL break

Bryan Idowu might have lost his place in the Super Eagles, but the left-back continues to impress on loan as FC Khimki.

Idowu featured for the entire duration in Khimki’s 2-1 win over UFA in the Russia Premier League at the weekend.

The 28 year-old was deployed in the RWB role and was effective on the defensive end for the hosts.

He made 2 tackles, 1 interception, 2 clearances, 1 block and won 3 aerial duels.

On loan from Lokomotiv Moscow, the Nigeria international has contributed two goals in his 18 league appearances this season.

Meanwhile, Khimki moved to 10th on the table, but are 7 points from a European qualification spot.